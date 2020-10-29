Local charities are still collecting items for children in need this upcoming Christmas season, albeit with pandemic-friendly precautions.
For the Fayette County Toys for Tots program, registration has been scheduled at the former Bon-Ton store at the Uniontown Mall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10.
Dan Martin, the director of the program, said only one person per family can register, and they must wear a face mask or face shield, and will have their temperature taken when they arrive. Each participant must also bring photo identification, EBT/SNAP/Access card and proof of Fayette County residency.
They must also have the medical card and proof of date of birth for each child who is registered. The organization serves children from infants to 12 years of age.
Martin said they were thankful the mall allowed them to use the former Bon-Ton as there’s plenty of space to spread out for registration and distribution.
Collection boxes will be dropped off throughout the county on Nov. 1, and picked up between Dec. 10 to 12. Martin said toys will then be sorted and categorized by age and gender.
Distribution is scheduled to take place on Dec. 14 and 15. Each family that signs up will get a number and corresponding time for pickup and must bring that slip with them. Distribution will be done drive-thru style this year, Martin said, with participants driving to the door of the store. Volunteers will take their slip, and bring out the toys.
“I think it will go pretty smoothly,” Martin said. “The whole thing is to keep volunteers safe from COVID-19.”
Although there are changes, Martin said the important mission is getting toys to less fortunate children.
Last year, the Fayette County Toys for Tots distributed 7,003 toys to 1,322 children.
Martin estimated 2,000 children would receive toys this year.
“There’s a lot of need this year with COVID, but we’ll step up and do our part,” Martin said.
Another way to give back is through through the Samaritan’s Purse program Operation Christmas Child.
The project, which operates through local churches, has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades.
The organization stated it’s a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. It involves packing shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.
Participating churches in Fayette County are accepting drop-offs at various times between Nov. 16-23.
Those churches include: Cherry Tree Alliance in Uniontown, Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield, Fayette City Alliance Church in Fayette City, World Christian Outreach Ministries in Connellsville and Buchanan Church of God in White.
Drop-off times vary, and can be found on samaritanspurse.org.
