Many veterans’ service organizations have been shuttered for months due to COVID-19 regulations, and several are on the edge of permanent closure.
“Three American Legion clubs will probably be permanently closed,” said Robert Doria, Commander of Fayette County’s American Legion committee and spokesman for the American Legion’s 25th District, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Doria hopes proposed legislation could save the floundering establishments. State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, introduced a bill that would provide one-time grant funding to veterans’ service organizations, including American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. The legislation would also allow the clubs to operate without serving food.
“These clubs provide so much to our communities, from blood drives, to youth sports, and the support to our local veterans,” she said. “They’ve been hit extremely hard by this pandemic, and this grant program would be a huge help to them. My measure would also include a provision to ensure those service organizations that hold liquor licenses are not prohibited from operating solely because they don’t serve food, provided they continue to follow all other licensee rules.”
Pennsylvania’s regulations had a unique impact on veterans’ service organizations, many of which serve alcohol but not food. Bars can only serve patrons alcohol with a meal, and guests cannot sit at the bar.
Many of the posts were also forced to cancel their community outreaches and activities, such as the American Legion’s baseball teams and camps, and the VFW’s picnic and golf outing.
Doria said of the 17 American Legion posts in Fayette County, about one-third of them regularly serve food. Among them is the Lafayette American Legion Post 51 in South Union Township, where Doria served as commander for four years.
The post changed its hours due to the regulations and are open only on the days they already served food. It is open from 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Before the pandemic, they opened daily at 10 a.m.
“We do serve food, so that helped us keep our doors open,” he said. “But all veterans’ clubs are hurting during this pandemic.”
Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21 reopened about two weeks ago after adding food to their menu, said Commander Ed Henry. They would occasionally put out food for events in the past, and had a working kitchen.
“It hurts us, but fortunately we opened back up. Our business isn’t great, but we just started serving food so we could open up,” he said. “It’s a big hassle for us, because we didn’t serve food on a regular basis, but we have to do what we’ve got to do to keep our doors open.”
The post now closes at 10 p.m. every day instead of midnight. Henry said the plight is shared by many veterans’ clubs.
“There are a lot of them hurting. I know that,” he said.
Some of the regulars are hesitant to return, either because they are concerned about the virus or because the rules change the dynamic of their social gatherings.
“Believe me, it’s difficult without being able to sit at the bar. A lot of them don’t want to come in if they can’t sit at the bar,” he said, adding that visiting the post was a main social outlet for many of the regulars. “It’s really tough.”
Doria said the connection with other veterans is something members have relied on for more than a century after the American Legion was established in 1919. At the time, the studies of psychology and psychiatry were in their infancy, and a diagnosis like post-traumatic stress disorder would be decades away.
“When we opened up the American Legion club, it was a place for veterans to gather and share stories – a very early form of group therapy, if you will,” he said.
During the pandemic, American Legion posts are conducting “buddy checks,” calling members they haven’t seen to see how they are doing, if they need any help getting groceries or anything else. Doria said many of the veterans will not ask for help unless they have a desperate need, but he hopes they know the legion is there to provide assistance if they need it.
“If the phone rings, somebody’s there to answer at the club for sure,” he said.
