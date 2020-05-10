Seniors in Point Marion can drive up for a hot meal weekly at the Point Marion Pop-Up Senior Kitchen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masontown Senior Center Director Kristen Dunham served taco salad for Cinco de Mayo from the back of her SUV Tuesday, along with a box of shelf-stable meals like canned soup and chili, a surprise to many of the seniors.
“Holy heavens, I didn’t expect this much,” said one woman as Dunham placed the food into her car.
The Masontown Senior Center is providing daily meals to those 60 and older. Dunham said she wanted to be sure Point Marion seniors did not miss out, so they opened up the pop-up cafe in the borough on Tuesdays.
“With Point Marion being more isolated, we thought we’d bring it to them and try to help out,” she said.
In addition to the food, Dunham provides the seniors with a flyer of information, including other ways to access food and senior shopping hours.
“We’re here to help and feed you, whatever you need,” Dunham said to a woman driving through for her lunch.
Riverside Market in Point Marion is offering curbside pickup and delivery in the Point Marion area. Family Dollar in Point Marion has a reserved shopping time for seniors from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Seniors can also call 724-580-7001 for a senior food box. Fayette County Community Action Agency is providing food boxes regularly. The next distribution is Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Laurel Highlands High School.
Tuesday was the second time the Point Marion pop-up senior kitchen was in town, provided through the Southwest Area Agency on Aging. Ten people registered for the first distribution, and 17 registered for the second, Dunham said. She is hoping more seniors hear about the lunch and register.
She noted seniors are vulnerable to COVID-19 for reasons that go beyond contagion and medical risks. The pandemic can cut them off from society, and their usual activities and routines are disrupted. She wants to give the seniors more than food, but also a connection to the outside world and a support system.
“They still want to be engaged in some way. Seniors are isolated, and for mental health sufferers and physical health sufferers, it’s a slippery slope sometimes when they don’t have any contacts. We want to let them know that we’re there for them.”
The Masontown Senior Center is also offering drive-thru lunches Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Point Marion lunches are offered 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Railroad Street.
Seniors must register by 1 p.m. the day before by calling 724-583-7822. A $2 donation is suggested.
