Marshall Elementary School students drenched their teachers and dunked their principal in a drive-thru water fight to kick off their summer vacations.
“We just wanted to have one event where the kids got to say goodbye to the school,” said Principal Jessica Scott, seated in a dunk tank. “Today is their fun day.”
Every one of the teachers and staff members showed up to get soaked by students armed with water cannons and water balloons.
“We have amazing kids here, awesome families. When we have an event like this, everyone turns out. We’ll do anything to see them smile,” Scott said before disappearing into the dunk tank, possibly for the hundredth time.
Cars lined the street waiting for their turn. Some kids piled into the back of trucks when they arrived at the row of teachers, while others poked their heads out of sunroofs. After drenching their teachers, students hopped out for the main event, where Scott was waiting in a dunk tank. While many of the students’ throws didn’t land, they each got an opportunity to dunk their principal by pressing the button, some assisted by a teacher. Scott waved goodbye before holding her nose and splashing into the tank.
“Welcome to kindergarten, buddy!” she said to one of her future students, emerging again from the water.
She’d wish them a good summer before they drove away. She and the teachers said they were glad for the opportunity to see their students again, after the school year ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a nice event for the kids and the teachers. We get to see everyone for the last time. I miss them,” said Speech Therapist Jacquelyn Humes.
Some cars were decorated with congratulations to students who graduated from 5th Grade. At least one was decorated with a sign to send a sweet message to teachers.
“I will miss you so much,” said a sign taped to a car door. “Have a great summer. I will pray for you always.”
Second grade Teacher Jodi Pleban said the event was an inventive way to have socially distant fun with the kids.
“Getting us all wet and getting her dunked, how much better can you get?” she said.
Students waived excitedly at their teachers before and after dousing them with streams of water. Some managed sneak attacks on their teachers. Fifth grader Aiden Milsom pelted an unsuspecting teacher from behind with a water balloon at close range, and then later took off running across the field at Pleban with a full bucket of water. When he caught her, she turned the bucket on him and drenched him.
“I don’t think I’ve ever run that fast,” Pleban said with a laugh.
