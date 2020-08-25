Marshall Elementary School students will have the chance to take learning outside this year with an outdoor classroom, complete with plants, animals and play equipment to explore.
“I think it’s perfect with social distancing right now, giving the kids an opportunity to run around,” said Principal Dr. Jessica Scott.
Laurel Highlands Area School District is implementing a hybrid learning model. Students will be in school every day but Wednesday, which will be a remote-learning day while the schools are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. All students will have the option of remote learning.
“I think this will be great,” Scott said. “It’s creating excitement in coming back to school.”
The learning experience in the outdoor classroom is hands-on, giving students to learn in ways not afforded in the traditional classroom setting where the focus is on book smarts.
“It’s just a different way to teach kids. It shows them it’s OK to be good at this stuff early on, before they decide they don’t like school,” she said.
It includes a hydroponic fish pond, self-watering plants, chicks, a rock climbing wall and other play equipment in a building area, a stage with tree stump seats and a “kindness river.” Students painted rocks for the river as a summer project, to create a visual representation of each students’ unique qualities. The outdoor classroom also includes signs for non-verbal students with autism to communicate what they want to do.
Students in each grade level will grow plants in the garden and sell their produce at a farmers market.
“They’ll learn to price things, buy the seeds, so they’ll have their own banking system as well,” Scott said.
She also plans to hold community events to fund the classroom’s expansion.
Chelsea Digga, who is entering 1st Grade, visited the outdoor classroom on Tuesday. At first, she was hesitant about holding a chick, but after petting its soft feathers and some assurance it wouldn’t peck her, the apprehension quickly faded. Before leaving, she asked to hold a chick again.
“It was very cool that I got to hold one,” she said.
Digga learned chickens are some of the closest living ancestors to dinosaurs.
Digga looked for fish in the pond, and gave Scott new ideas, like bringing horses for a visit and other animals. Her family donated to the classroom in her grandfather’s memory, making the water feature, chalkboard and other aspects of the classroom possible.
Teachers will be able to slot time periods to use the outdoor classroom, and Scott said she anticipates kids will be using the space all day. Students are welcome to visit the outdoor classroom after hours with an adult. Students will have chores in the outdoor classroom, like watering the garden and checking on the animals.
Local businesses donated money for the outdoor classroom, along with local families, who also volunteered their time in building.
Donors included Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, In Memory of Anthony Digga, Kacie’s Cafe, KEC Contracting, WQED, North Union Township Supervisors and Marshall’s Fifth Grade Committee.
