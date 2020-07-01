Leaving home? Put on your mask.
A new order signed by state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine mandates it.
The order, which went into effect as soon as it was signed Wednesday afternoon, is an expansion of an earlier order requiring people to wear masks in businesses and at restaurants.
“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing – two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”
The order requires face coverings be worn outdoors if a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained from individuals who do not share a household; indoor in any location where members of the public are generally permitted; on public transportation, in taxies and private car or ride-sharing services; and when obtaining any health care services, including dental or veterinary appointments.
The order also requires masking when someone is engaged in work, interacting with the public, working in a space where food is prepared for sale, working in or walking through common or enclosed areas, or in any areas where those present are unable to physically distance.
“It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Levine said. “While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”
There are exceptions for those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition. Those under 2 years old, those seeking to communicate with someone who has a disability like hearing impairment and those for whom wearing a mask would create an unsafe condition are also exempt.
On Wednesday, 636 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state, with new confirmed or probable cases in Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
In Fayette, there are 117 cases (111 confirmed and six probable), an increase of one case from Tuesday. Included in the case totals are 10 cases in residents or employees at long-term care living facilities.
While Greene County saw no change in its 41-case total, the DOH reported three cases in one nursing or personal care home.
In Washington County, the state Department of Health reported an 11-case increase to 230, and Westmoreland County now has 675 confirmed or probable cases, an uptick of 29 cases.
Allegheny County, meanwhile, saw its largest single-day increase in cases: 110.
The 151 new confirmed or probable cases reported in the four counties accounts for nearly 24% of the state’s new cases reported on Wednesday.
For additional information on COVID-19, including county-level data, visit health.pa.gov.
