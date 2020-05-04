While criminal jury trials have been canceled in May and June, Fayette County Court of Common Pleas is continuing to hold other essential procedures remotely.
“The Court of Common Pleas of Fayette County has been forced to adapt to handle a wide range of essential matters remotely by way of Skype, Zoom, Polycom and telephone conferencing,” said Karen Kuhn, county court administrator.
Those measures will continue where they can, and social distancing and masking will be used for any in-person court proceedings as the court resumes additional operations on May 11.
Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to confirm hearings scheduled in May with the presiding judge and make appropriate arrangements if those hearings can be held by telephone or video conference.
Attorneys are also encouraged to attend in-person hearings only with their client and any necessary witnesses, and the attorneys should advise the presiding judge when matters can be decided without a hearing.
In-person motions court, typically held daily at 9 a.m., will remain suspended throughout May. Those who file motions will be contacted by someone from the judge’s office for disposition of the motion.
Fayette County Child Custody Services will resume scheduled mediation conferences beginning on May 11, subject to specific procedures and social distancing measures provided by that office.
Communications to a judge’s chambers and the court administrator’s office are to be made by telephone, mail, email or fax only. Documents should continue to be mailed for filing when able.
