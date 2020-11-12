After two reported cases of COVID-19 in a three-day period, Menallen Elementary School in Uniontown Area School District has closed for one week.
District Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky said the district was notified Wednesday that two staff members were positive for the virus. One was last on campus Nov. 5, the other on Nov. 6.
Machesky said in response to the reports, the district immediately contacted the state Department of Health for direction and assistance with the case investigations. In addition, school-level assessments were completed and submitted to the DOH for contact tracing purposes, and those identified as being a close contact were notified. The district also issued a general notification about the cases to students, family and staff at the school.
Because there were two cases reported within a short period, Machesky said, the DOH and state Department of Education advised a weeklong closure at Menallen Elementary.
“Students and staff will continue with their education via live remote instruction while the building remains closed,” Machesky said. “All buildings throughout the district are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily.”
Machesky said the health and safety of their students and staff are top priorities, and the district remains committed to keeping all members of the school community informed to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.
Additional virus cases were also reported at Connellsville Area School District. Superintendent Joseph Bradley said the district was notified Wednesday of a positive case in an employee at Dunbar Township Elementary School.
On Monday, the district was informed that a driver of a student transport van tested positive for COVID-19.
Bradley said the driver did not enter any district buildings, and the eight students transported by the driver to the high school, career and technical center, middle school and Bullskin Elementary School have been notified.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district also informed families that an employee of the career and technical center recently tested positive. That employee has not been on campus since Oct. 20, and is not considered to be an active case for the district, based on DOH guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.