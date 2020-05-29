Even though libraries across the state remain closed, those who work at the Brownsville Free Public Library want to keep readers engaged.
Starting this week, said Director Lori Barron, the facility took a cue from grocery stores and started a curbside pickup service.
“We greatly miss all of our patrons,” Barron said, recognizing that those who frequent the library have been without new books for more than two months.
Just as they would with the grocery store, library patrons can place an order, get a pickup time, and head to the 100 Seneca St. building to get some new reads.
There is no limit on the number of books that can be checked out, and Barron said she is excited that the library is able to resume this modified service.
The new program started Tuesday, and was promoted on library’s social media pages, and in the Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce weekly newsletter.
By Wednesday evening about a dozen people had taken advantage of it, Barron said.
And she’s hopeful as word spreads, many more will come.
They’re also accepting scheduled book returns, although any books checked out before the library closed will continue to be renewed so no late fees accrue.
As books are returned, they are isolated for three days and then disinfected, Barron said, and after curbside pickup hours end each day library workers will clean the facility and disinfect surfaces inside.
Right now, there’s no firm date for when libraries will reopen. Barron said the Office of Commonwealth Libraries governs their operation.
“They’re taking a very cautious stance. They want everyone to stay safe,” she said.
Because of the hands-on, in-person nature of library summer programming for children and teens, it’s likely the programs will have to be either virtual events or take-home kits, said Barron.
They’re working out those details now, and hope to have additional information to release soon.
In the meantime, they continue to feature other entertainment options for children and teens via the library’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
“We’ve really been using our social media to stay as engaged as possible with the public,” Barron said.
She said they plan to take their outreach to the streets of Brownsville soon. Barron said residents can keep their eyes open for someone dressed up as “Fetch,” the dog mascot for the WAGGIN system that connects public libraries in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Wearing a mask and a Brownsville Free Public Library shirt, “Fetch” will remind residents they can order books for pickup.
Right now, getting a pickup order together is a fairly quick process. Barron said she’s hopeful as word spreads, many more familiar faces will begin taking advantage of the service. Those who work at the library miss patrons.
“And we appreciate their continued support,” she said.
Requests for pickup can be placed by calling the library at 724-785-7272 or emailing to brpublib@gmail.com. Once the items are fulfilled, a staff member will contact the patron. Pickup times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Barron said there are curbside parking spaces available.
