Monongahela Valley Hospital has temporarily adjusted its patient visitation policy and will screen all non-employees entering the facility.
Effective immediately, visiting hours will be limited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and only those 18 and older may visit.
Additionally, no visitors will be permitted in the Emergency Department treatment area.
Those who participate in regular hospital visits will be asked to sanitize their hands upon arrival to the unit, and to exit the hospital as soon as they are done.
Anyone who is exhibiting signs of illness will be asked to leave, and large groups are discouraged from congregating in common areas.
Hospital officials urged continued interaction with patients via digital means.
