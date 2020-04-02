MONONGAHELA – City officials on Wednesday joined a growing number of municipalities that have declared a state of emergency amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“The purpose of declaring an emergency now is to be proactive and place the city in the best position possible to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Gregory Garry said. “We all recognize that this situation affects all of us, and the city needs to have the appropriate mechanisms in place to cooperate with our neighboring municipalities, purchase emergency supplies, and continue to keep our residents, businesses, and visitors safe and healthy over the coming weeks.”
Garry said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 identified in the city.
The declaration allows city officials to seek federal or state funding for emergency preparedness. It also closes all city parks, the aquatorium and city hall to everyone except essential city employees.
Under the state’s Third Class City Code, the declaration will remain in place for five days unless council votes to extend it. Council plans to meet in a special session on Friday at 1 p.m. to consider an extension.
The public will be able to participate in the meeting via teleconference by dialing in at 978-990-5000 and using access code 194491. Council meeting scheduled for April 6 and 8 have been postponed, officials said.
