The Monongalia County Health Department announced a COVID-19 mitigation effort Saturday that will keep anyone without West Virginia-issued identification from buying liquor in the county.
The MCHD issued a public health order effective noon Saturday banning the sale of liquor to anyone without a West Virginia-issued driver’s license or state identification.
West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is experiencing a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, with 54 diagnosed cases in Berkeley and 21 in Jefferson as of Sunday.
Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, noted in a press release that the Eastern Panhandle gets traffic via Interstate 81, which runs through Berkeley County, Interstate 79 also provides an easy path for out-of-state residents to travel to Monongalia County, whose county seat is Morgantown.
“Our numbers are starting to increase exponentially, and we are on a similar trajectory as the Eastern Panhandle,” Smith said.
That included 49 diagnosed cases in Monongalia County as of Sunday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order on March 24 to limit West Virginians’ movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.
Justice announced Saturday night that he had included Monongalia County in an executive order limiting groups to a maximum of five people, directing all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible and directing West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.
West Virginia had 324 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
