With summer-like temperatures headed our way, the reopening of additional amenities at state parks couldn’t come sooner for those looking to enjoy some socially-distanced time out of the house.
“With appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety and as staffing permits, this department continues working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all benefits associated with being outdoors,” Department Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Some of our parks saw record attendance in April, and with warming weather, DCNR anticipates even more people seeking outdoors opportunities to connect with nature and exercise.”
Park and forest offices in locals counties, which moved to the yellow phase on May 15, have already opened. Tent and RV camping are also now available.
Here’s a listing of what’s what with all of the other amenities for area parks, moving forward.
Fayette County
Ohiopyle State Park: Restrooms, trails, boating and boat launches are open, while group tenting, the amphitheater and pavilions remain closed. Cottages and yurts will open for rental on June 12.
Greene County
Ryerson Station State Park: Restrooms and trails are open, while group tenting, picnic groves, the amphitheater, pavilions and swimming pool remain closed. Cottages and deluxe cottages will be available for rental starting June 12.
Westmoreland County
Keystone State Park: Boating, boat mooring and boat launches are open, as are restrooms and trails. The park’s swimming beach, pavilions and amphitheater remain closed. Modern cabins, cottages and yurts will be open for rental on June 12.
Linn Run State Park: Restrooms and trails are open, but pavilions are closed. Modern cabins and rustic cabins open June 12.
Somerset County
Laurel Hill State Park: Restrooms, trails, boating, boat mooring and boat launches are open. Cottages, Hufman Lodge and Copper Kettle Lodge will open on June 12. The amphitheater, pavilions, picnic groves, swimming beach, group tenting and group cabins remain closed.
Laurel Ridge State Park: Restrooms, trails, backpacking tent camping and backpacking shelter camping are open, while pavilions remain closed.
Kooser State Park: Trails are open, but pavilions remain closed. Rustic cabins will open on June 12.
Laurel Summit State Park: Restrooms and trails are open, but pavilions remain closed.
Gallitzin State Forest: Restrooms and picnic areas at Babcock Picnic Area are open, as is primitive camping.
Forbes State Forest in Fayette/Westmoreland/Somerset counties: Primitive camping is open, as are restrooms and picnic areas in Lick Hollow in Fayette County and Mount Davis in Somerset County.
Barton Cave in Fayette County and Lemon Hole and Coon caves in Westmoreland County are also closed.
The caves have been gated in the past to help protect hibernating bats, and are typically closed from the beginning of October through the end of May.
In April, the Wildlife Health Office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended temporarily suspending activities that require direct contact with bats.
The advisory indicated doing so is a precaution because it remains unknown if the coronavirus can infect North American wildlife.
West Virginia
Parks and forests, including Coopers Rock, have reopened.
While only state residents can reserve camp sites, other outdoor recreation activities, including trails and fishing lakes, are accessible to everyone.
The boardwalk to the overlook at Cooper’s Rock has also reopened, as has equipment rental.
Nature centers and museums in the state will begin opening on Tuesday. Resorts, lodges, cabins and cottages will also open Tuesday, but reservations will be limited to in-state residents.
