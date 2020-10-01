State officials hope to see more bars and restaurants complete the online self-certification process so that owners can increase their indoor capacity.
On Thursday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded restaurant owners that they can increase their indoor capacity from 25% to 50% through the new self-certification process.
Since the self-certification process started on Sept. 21, Davin said they’ve seen about 5,000 businesses submit to the process. They have until Monday, Oct. 5 to complete it.
“We still want to see more sign up,” Davin said.
As of Thursday, 26 businesses in Fayette County self-certified, indicating through the process that they would follow industry guidelines and enforce COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Seven businesses have done so in Greene County, 136 in Westmoreland County and 76 businesses self-certified in Washington County.
Restaurants do not have to complete the process, but those that do not have must keep indoor dining at 25% of the building’s capacity.
Officials said self-certification ensures that businesses operate safely and instills customers and employees with confidence knowing they can dine and work safely.
“Self-certifying your business allows restaurants to increase capacity, and it’s also an easy, common sense way to communicate to customers that you care about their health and your business is committed to safety and well-being,” Davin said. “It will inspire consumer confidence, lead to increased patronage and sales, and - most importantly - it is simply the right thing to do.”
To take part, restaurant owners can certify their restaurant online and read through the health and safety requirements, input their contact information and submit that information.
They then receive an email with a link to complete the process and will be added to the searchable public database of certified restaurants by the next business day.
Physical materials, such as window clings and other signage, will be mailed within a few weeks.
Davin said he has heard misinformation that a certified restaurant opens itself up to increased inspections and potential fines and penalties.
“I can say, crystal clear, here and now, that’s simply not true,” Davin said.
He said those that chose not to participate would miss out on the ability to increase sales.
“The voluntary process is simple, it’s online and it’s free,” Redding said.
With fall on the way and the weather becoming colder, Redding said dining outside of restaurants is becoming less practical.
“So we encourage the restaurants to become self certified and we stand ready to help,” Redding said.
When asked about consequences of restaurant owners who don’t self certify but open at 50% capacity, Redding said there will be penalties. He said Thursday what those penalties would be was still being determined.
For more information on the self-certification process, visit pa.gov/covid
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 815 cases (+3); 15,672 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 190 cases (no change); 4,438 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,388 cases (+13); 25,451 negative tests; 30 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,299 cases (+22); 43,116 negative tests; 56 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 12,454 cases (+106); 174,434 negative tests; 361 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 160,123 (+1,156); 1,889,639 negative tests; 8,160 deaths (+18)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 21 cases in residents; 19 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 18 in employees; 11 deaths
Westmoreland County: 27 facilities; 287 cases in residents; 83 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,540 cases in residents; 528 in employees; 288 deaths
Pennsylvania: 985 facilities; 23,029 cases in residents; 5,100 in employees; 5,456 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
