An influx of private lab testing results following the July 4 weekend led to a statewide increase of 1,009 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, state officials said.
The state Department of Health indicated that 175 of the newly reported cases were not from positive results recorded between Thursday and Friday. The DOH case increases reported daily typically cover only a 24-hour period.
Locally, 15 new confirmed or probable cases were noted in Fayette County and five in Greene County. Washington County had a 44-case increase.
On Friday, state officials continued to stress the importance of wearing masks while shopping and dining to protect and support businesses.
“Mask-wearing is much more than a requirement; it is a sign of support and respect for our local businesses,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Pennsylvania businesses have made significant sacrifices over the past few months and now they are relying on us as consumers to help keep their doors open. Wearing a mask protects everyone from the virus and shows our respect and support for businesses and their employees. They mask-up each day and take other important health and safety measures to protect us and provide us with the goods and services we need and want.”
Employees and patrons are required to wear masks while working, shopping and dining in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania is opening back up, and with that freedom comes responsibility. We all need to mask up when visiting the restaurants, salons, and storefronts across the commonwealth,” said state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “By asking patrons to wear masks, Pennsylvania’s business owners are stepping up to ensure that their customers and employees feel comfortable and safe. To keep Pennsylvania working, we all need to work together to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
Local DOH case data reported Friday includes:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 178 cases (+15); 5,866 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 61 cases (+5); 1,545 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 410 cases (+44); 10,104 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 952 cases (+35); 21,424 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 4,547 cases (+180); 70,657 negative tests; 193 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 93,876 cases (+1,009); 804,764 negative tests; 6,880 deaths (+32)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; 10 cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 47 in employees
Allegheny County: 52 facilities; 571 cases in residents; 178 in employees
Pennsylvania: 737 facilities; 18,164 cases in residents; 3,428 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.