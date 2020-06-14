Following the success of a trial run, the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts and Power of Music will continue to roll out virtual concerts.
The MVAA affiliate Power of Music will present its first virtual show Sunday, June 14. Taking the stage virtually will be The Allies, starting at 2 p.m. on MVAA’s Facebook page.
The concerts were to be held at Monongahela’s Chess Park, and POM had reserved the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville for its 2020 summer season with funding from Chevron Community Fund and Fayette County Tourism Program.
Launching the MVAA/POM online initiative was the 10-piece Wally Gingers Orchestra. The MVAA trial run, held last weekend, attracted nearly 7,500 views watching from as far away as Japan and a $100 donation. Among those watching were members of EQT Foundation, which funds summer concerts.
“We have now broken the ice and are moving forward with a model to develop,” said Mark A. Smith, MVAA president.
An MVAA board member will host a Facebook “watch” party as organizers did for the initial performance. The virtual shows include insightful interviews with band members.
Throughout the pandemic, MVAA has continued its programming, including Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band rehearsals via cyber meeting room portals. With funding in place for the summer concert season, the board recently made the decision to move to online shows for June, following suit with many other event organizers.
“We’re cautiously optimistic we’ll be able to return to our outdoor venues in July. In the meantime, we will be offering quality entertainment that can be experienced from the comfort of homes,” Smith said.
In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Smith is serving as the MVAA/POM pandemic coordinator. The MVAA office is open by appointment only for private music instruction. Call 724-565-1687 or e-mail info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org for information about lessons, donations to support programming or MVAA membership.
“Every decision by the MVAA board has been made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of guests, volunteers and performers,” Smith said. “Difficult times require difficult decisions. When the time is right, we’ll be back with in-person summer concerts in both parks.”
