The Pennsylvania National Guard was called out this week to a Fayette County nursing facility due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.
Caroline Bercosky, the administrator for Mount Macrina Manor on Route 40 in Uniontown, said nine members of the National Guard arrived at the facility on Tuesday following an assessment of the facility by the physician in charge.
Earlier this week, the manor reported one resident and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, but additional staff members were recently sent home after testing positive, she said. Since March 6, there have been 138 confirmed cases in the facility.
Bercosky said the Mount Macrina Manor’s staff is continuing to care for the residents as the members of the National Guard are volunteering in an ancillary manner, specifically with the transportation of dietary carts, transporting linens to and from the laundry and housekeeping areas, and handling trash pickup throughout the facility to ease the burden of the staff.
“That way, the staff can focus on taking care of the residents,” Bercosky said.
Bercosky said that the National Guard members will depart from the facility on Monday, and the facility will continue assessing its staffing levels.
