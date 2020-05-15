As local counties partially reopen, so are area national parks.
Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Farmington, Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Springhill Township and Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset partially reopened on Friday.
Trails are open at all three parks. At Fort Necessity, the fort grounds and battlefield also reopened, as did the grounds at Friendship Hill.
At Flight 93, visitors are now able to access the Tower of Voices, flight path, memorial wall and wall of names.
While visitor centers and restrooms at the parks remain closed, portable restrooms will be made available.
“The National Park Units of Western Pennsylvania provide a place for local residents and visitors from all across the country, to recreate, relax, and to serve as an inspiration,” said National Park Service Superintendent Stephen M. Clark. “We are approaching this phased opening with that in mind as we balance our responsibility to protect park resources and the health and safety of everyone.”
The NPS said the parks will be fully reopened at a later date, to be determined with the advice and guidance of public health officials.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on each park website and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Two Cambria County parks, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site in Gallitzin and Johnstown Flood National Memorial in Johnstown, also partially reopened on Friday.
