Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reported the largest daily increase in new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases since May 10 on Tuesday.
The 995 new cases reported include 265 in Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
“The recent uptick in cases in southwest Pennsylvania have been traced to people not wearing masks in public places such as bars and restaurants,” Gov. Tom Wolf said, citing recent studies that noted a significant reduction in virus transmission when people wear masks.
“Research tells us that masks, while not perfect, make a difference in the spread of COVID-19 and are a simple and effective way to help protect ourselves and others,” Wolf said.
Of the new cases, 204 were reported between midnight Monday and midnight Tuesday in Allegheny County.
An additional 288 cases were reported in Philadelphia County, but the DOH said those are several weeks’ worth of new cases, noting a lag in reporting from the county’s health department.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among those ages 19 to 24.
In the southwestern counties, about 5% of the cases in April were among that age group. So far in July, about 30% of the cases are among those in that demographic.
Also on Tuesday, the DOH reported 33 additional virus-related deaths statewide, including one in Westmoreland County.
Local DOH data reported Tuesday includes:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 149 cases (+2); 5,501 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 50 cases (+3); 1,441 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 339 cases (+21); 9,307 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 863 cases (+35); 20,076 negative tests; 39 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 3,979 cases (+204); 65,264 negative tests; 190 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 91,299 cases (+995); 758,803 negative tests; deaths (+33)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; five in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; nine cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 46 in employees
Allegheny County: 47 facilities; 557 cases in residents; 164 in employees
Pennsylvania: 719 facilities; 18,003 cases in residents; 3,359 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.