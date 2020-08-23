Kayla Mikluscak-Maser had long considered using her background in fashion and cosmetology to open her own boutique. After the loss of a close friend in 2019, she decided to take the plunge.
“Life’s too short to not do what you want to do,” said Mikluscak-Maser, of Uniontown.
She opened Shoppe 13 on West Main Street in Uniontown with a soft opening Aug. 13 and a grand opening Aug. 15. Her hair salon clients would often talk about the limited options for shopping in the area, and she decided to fill the void.
“I thought it was time for me to do something about it,” she said.
Shortly after signing an agreement with a landlord for her business, the pandemic hit, and non-essential businesses were closed. She considered waiting to open, but decided that she may have more stability as a business owner than as a cosmetologist.
“I figured, ‘What’s the point in waiting? I might as well go forward and see what happens,’” she said.
She met some challenges in the pandemic. Retail shops typically buy clothing from trade shows, but with those shows shut down, she was unable to see the clothes in person or feel them to select the best products. She conducted extensive online research to learn as much as she could about products before buying them.
Mikluscak-Maser was one of several local business owners who opened just before or in the midst of the pandemic.
In Brownsville, Darnell Samuel opened Market Street Barber Shop in January, only to be shut down in March. He used the unexpected closure as an opportunity to expand and modernize his business.
“It worked out for a positive for me, because I was able to reevaluate some of my business practices. I was able to expand my business more. I put a plan in place to streamline my customers and put in a new appointment database to make appointments online,” he said. “So I was able to really streamline my business to make it better. I used my time wisely in the shutdown.”
With less than three months serving the community, he already developed a loyal customer base. About 50 people made appointments for the reopening, he said.
“When I opened back up, I just picked up where I left off,” Samuel said.
He strives for his barber shop to be more than a place to get a haircut, but a place of mutual respect that brings to community together.
“A barbershop, I feel, is the pillar of a community. A barber shop is where, on top of good service, it’s a place where all demographics can come – young, old, wherever they’re from, they can come be respected, feel at home and also receive good barbering services,” he said.
Samuel said it is important to stay focused on values like honesty, integrity and respect in achieving goals. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and said his military background helps him face challenges, and his faith in God helps him persevere.
“You’re going to have hard times, and might even go through some obstacles, but you have to stay focused on your objective and persevere and stay focused on God. I give all my credit to God,” he said.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said about a dozen new businesses have opened this year, several opening their doors during the pandemic. Their success depends on the type of business, she said, with some finding huge success and others floundering.
She has concerns about child care providers, who are facing low enrollment, and restaurants who are facing 25% capacity limits.
“I fear we will lose more restaurants if the capacity isn’t increased soon,” she said.
Larger businesses are also facing supply chain issues, Nuttall said.
A key to success for both new and established businesses, she said, is their online presence.
“When businesses say they’re struggling, my first question is always ‘Do you have an online presence as well?’” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.