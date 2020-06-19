Fayette County again saw an uptick in probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking an eight-case rise between Tuesday and Friday.
Testing numbers, however, also continue to increase, reaching 4,270 negative tests recorded, according to the state Department of Health.
One of the new cases is in a nursing or personal care home patient, the DOH website noted; however, the name of the facility was not immediately available.
It is the second long-term care living facility in Fayette with residents or employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, 526 new virus cases were reported, and the number of deaths rose to 6,399.
There was no change in the number of cases in Greene County, while Washington County’s case count rose from 158 to 162, and Westmoreland County’s from 502 to 510.
As of Friday, 54 counties were in the green phase of reopening, and 13 were in yellow.
All but one of the 13, Lebanon County, will move into the green phase on June 26.
“It’s a testament to the many residents and businesses that have sacrificed over the past three months to stay home and adhere to the guidance the state has provided to protect lives and livelihoods. As we begin to reopen, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
He noted Lebanon County’s commissioners voted 2-1 on May 15 to reopen the county, a decision he said has led to a spike in cases.
At the time, the county had 863 COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the DOH reported 1,226 cases in Lebanon County.
“Lebanon County’s partisan, politically driven decision to ignore public health experts and reopen prematurely is having severe consequences for the health and safety of county residents,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The two votes in favor of reopening came from Republican commissioners. The board’s lone Democrat opposed the move.
“Lebanon County has hindered its progress by reopening too early. Because of this irresponsible decision, Lebanon County residents are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19,” Levine said.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
