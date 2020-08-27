The state Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases in long-term living facilities in Fayette County.
Six of the cases were in residents and one was in an employee, according to DOH data released Thursday.
It brings the county’s total to 20 residents and 12 employees across six facilities that have tested positive for the virus.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
After two weeks of spikes in cases in late July and early August, Fayette County’s count has leveled off. Daily increases have remained in the single digits since Aug. 17.
For several weeks, the county was listed as having “concerning” numbers based on the percentage of positive cases in tests conducted each week.
Last week, Fayette County’s percentage of positive cases dropped to 3.8%, a hair above the statewide 3.4% rate. The county’s incidence rate per 100,000 residents, 33, was below the statewide number of 34.8. The state releases that data each Monday.
The drop moved Fayette to the “moderate” designation for community transition of COVID-19. The state uses low, moderate or substantial transmission measures to recommend how school districts should conduct classes.
Under the moderate designation, state officials recommend either full remote or blended learning. All of the county’s school districts are using one of those options.
“We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community,” Levine said. “Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 674 cases (+9); 12,094 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 135 cases (no change); 3,441 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,001 cases (+7); 20,078 negative tests; 25 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,778 cases (+15); 36,403 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,065 cases (+61); 142,498 negative tests; 304 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 131,156 cases (+620); 1,471,765 negative tests; 7,635 deaths (+11)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 20 cases in residents; 12 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 58 cases in residents; 11 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 57 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 97 facilities; 1,188 cases in residents; 384 in employees; 225 deaths
Pennsylvania: 923 facilities; 20,870 cases in residents; 4,440 in employees; 5,157 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
