For the second day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has been under 1,000.
While Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that is positive news, she reiterated that a lag in reporting from the weekend has led to lower numbers early in the week.
“We're going to need to see if that trend continues because the numbers and the data over time is the most important metric,” she said.
The statewide total of cases is 50,957.
Greene and Washington county data remained the same with 27 and 120 cases respectively.
Fayette rose from 83 to 84; Westmoreland from 403 to 405 and Allegheny from 1,365 to 1,375.
Across the state, 3,012 people have died from the virus.
In response to a question about recovery rates, Levine said the state Department of Health is not able to contact each individual patient to know how long that recovery process took.
“It’s really challenging for us to give recovery rates, but we’re very pleased that the majority of patients that have had COVID-19 have recovered,” she said.
She also responded to questions about a revised model from the University of Washington that suggested there will be more COVID-19 cases and deaths because the initial predictions were based on states staying closed through May 30.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the first 24 counties in Pennsylvania that will partially reopen this Friday under his three-phased plan.
Levine said the updated predictions, which include upward of 8,600 deaths in Pennsylvania, underscore “the significant risks of opening up too quickly.”
“That really forms the basis of the governor’s careful phased reopening, going from red to yellow in a very careful iterative fashion,” Levine said. “We're going to work with counties and we're going to work with our county municipal health department partners to do this in a very responsible way to try to avoid some of the increases that are seen in that model.”
No local counties are among those that will reopen on Friday, and Levine acknowledged concern that businesses in counties that were not moved to the yellow phase may defy the closure order and reopen anyway.
“It is very challenging for Pennsylvanians in terms of the economy and in terms of businesses during the stay-at-home orders and we realize that,” she said. “We're going to be working with the governor's office in terms of all the different factors that we've described in decisions for counties to go from red to yellow, and as the governor has said we expect Pennsylvanians to do the right thing and to follow the social distancing guidelines.”
She also clarified that while masking will not be required in counties that move into the yellow phase, it is highly recommended.
“For people, whether it's green or red or yellow zones, the governor has said over and over again that we expect Pennsylvanians to do the right thing. The right thing for themselves and the right thing for their families and the right thing for their communities … is if you're going to be in contact with other people, to wear a mask,” she said.
For additional information on the coronavirus, including county-level data and testing site locations, visit health.pa.gov.
