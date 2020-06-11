One new COVID-19 case was reported in Fayette County and two in Greene County, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Health.
The 96 cases now in Fayette mark the first change since May 26.
Greene County now has 30 cases.
The DOH breakdown lists Fayette as having 73.6 cases for every 100,000 residents, while Greene has 82.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, the daily number of new cases reported has been under 1,000 since May 11, with 467 new cases reported Thursday.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system.”
Other area counties are also seeing few new cases. Washington County, which has 151, saw no increase, while Westmoreland County saw a one-case increase to 474.
Across the state, 6,113 residents have died. Among them are four from Fayette, six from Washington and 38 from Westmoreland.
