New COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties as the virus continued to surge across the state.
There were seven new virus deaths in Fayette, bringing the death toll there to 48. One hundred people have died from the disease in Washington after that county reported five new deaths. Greene County added one new death to its total that inched to eight.
The virus has killed 12,890 Pennsylvanians since March after 270 new deaths were reported Tuesday statewide.
The state also added 9,556 new cases of the virus taking the cumulative total to 509,320 since March.
Fayette County reported 288 new cases, bringing its total to 4,725. Washington County added 216 new virus cases, taking its total to 6,878. Greene County’s case-count grew by 20 to 1,172.
Meanwhile, the Gov. Tom Wolf administration urged Pennsylvanians to stay home during the state’s first significant winter storm set to arrive this morning and drop as much as a foot of snow in parts of the state by Thursday. The National Weather Service predicted between five and eight inches of snow in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Randy Padfield, director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government was in charge of distributing the new COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals and had contingency plans in the event the snow hampered its delivery.
