The state Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Fayette County and three in Washington County over the weekend.
The deaths mark 265 who have died from the virus in Washington County, and 269 in Fayette. No new deaths were reported in Greene County, where 33 have died since the virus was first detected in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2020.
On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf offered a brief address to commemorate the hardships Pennsylvanians faced over the past year, and the 24,349 who have died.
“Today we commemorate the hardship of the past year, but we also look forward to the future. There is a light at the end of the tunnel as vaccine production and distribution increase,” Wolf said. “So, as you reflect on the past year, let yourself grieve, but also let yourself hope. A brighter future is on the horizon.”
Over the weekend, Fayette County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 10 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,607. Washington County reported 41 new cases Saturday and 22 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 13,926.
Greene County reported six new cases of the virus Saturday and eight new cases Sunday, leaving the total number of cases in the county at 2,713.
