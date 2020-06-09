A probable case of COVID-19 was reported in Greene County on Tuesday, the first increase in the county’s case count since May 2.
According to the state Department of Health’s county data dashboard, there are 28 total cases in Greene. Those include 26 confirmed cases, and two probable cases. The new case is listed as a probable one.
Fayette County, meanwhile, has 95 cases, which include 91 confirmed and four probable.
No new cases of any kind have been reported in Fayette since May 26.
The DOH unveiled its interactive dashboard earlier this week, under the “cases” tab of the DOH coronavirus page.
Washington County’s cases increased from 149 to 150 and Westmoreland County’s increased from 461 to 467. Twelve of the Washington County cases and 16 of the Westmoreland County cases are probable, according to the DOH.
On Tuesday, DOH Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky discussed summer weather concerns in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
If an extreme weather event like flash flooding forces someone to seek shelter outside their home, concerns about COVID-19 should still be taken into account, he said.
“We would ask those (shelters) to make sure that people are masked before they come in. We would probably be looking at temperature scans as well,” he said. “And we would try to get people to social distance as much as humanly possible.”
“We’re still trying to flatten the curve and we’ve seen success with those specific public health measures,” said Barishansky.
He recommended preparing an emergency kit, and ensuring that COVID-19 protective supplies like masks and hand sanitizer are included.
Cooling stations are also a staple of Pennsylvania summers, said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas.
He said counties typically wait until there are a number of 90-degree days in a row before opening them, but noted the officials he’s spoken to said they have plans in place for social distancing.
For additional information on COVID-19, including data and a list of items to include in an emergency kit, visit health.pa.gov.
