The number of new unemployment claims filed in Fayette County continues to rise, but fewer people are filing initial claims than they were in the previous two-week period.
In the week ending April 11, 1,370 new unemployment claims were filed in Fayette County, and 302 new claims were filed in Greene County. In the week ending April 18, 814 new claims were filed in Fayette County and 197 new claims were filed in Greene, according to data from the state Department of Labor & Industry.
In the previous two-week period, 4,171 new claims were filed in Fayette and 750 new claims were filed in Greene, around double the number of claims filed in the most recent period. About half of the claims were not categorized by county.
In March, 7,010 claims were filed in Fayette County, compared to 770 claims filed in March 2019, according to L&I data. Statewide, nearly 1.6 million unemployment claims were filed between March 15 and Thursday.
The huge surge in claims caused a backlog in the system, resulting in long wait times. Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that the office increased staffing and upgraded their system to help handle the backlog.
“I know many Pennsylvanians are feeling stressed from the economy. We've had a record surge of more than 1.6 million applicants for unemployment compensation. Our unemployment compensation system just wasn't built for this volume and it's frustrated many people who've had … long wait times on the phone, or slow email responses,” he said.
