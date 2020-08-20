With no immediate plans to reinstate personal visits at state prisons due to COVID-19 risks, the Department of Corrections is instituting a new video visitation program.
The program will replace Zoom video visits currently being used at each prison.
The new system is only for use of those who are already on an inmate’s visitor list.
Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the new system will streamline the visitation process, and allow up to six approved visitors to participate at once. Officials said video visitation services will continue to be free.
“We understand the importance of helping inmates maintain their connections with the outside world, especially during COVID-19. This system will allow for easier scheduling and will require less staff involvement,” Wetzel said.
He said in-person visitation will not be reinstated until the COVID-19 risk is lessened. Both area state prisons have had virus cases in inmates and employees.
As of Friday, the DOC reported 11 employees and one inmate at the SCI-Fayette in Luzerne Township had tested positive for COVID-19.
While the inmate is not listed as having recovered, nine of the employees are.
At SCI-Greene in Waynesburg, 17 employees and five inmates tested positive for the virus. One of the inmates and 15 of the employees are listed as having recovered.
Wetzel said when in-person visits begin again, there will be modified procedures in place, but noted video visitation will remain an option when that occurs.
Details about the new video visiting procedures are on the DOC’s website, www.cor.pa.gov. Visits through the system will begin Sept. 1.
Local DOH data updates reported between Wednesday and Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 644 cases (+5); 11,193 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 131 cases (+2); 3,307 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 941 cases (+11); 18,861 negative tests; 21 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,678 cases (+20); 34,661 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,676 cases (+100); 134,927 negative tests; 282 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 126,949 cases (+791); 1,386,071 negative tests; 7,538 deaths (+15)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 13 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 47 cases in residents; 10 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 195 cases in residents; 52 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 92 facilities; 1,113 cases in residents; 372 in employees; 212 deaths
Pennsylvania: 905 facilities; 20,522 cases in residents; 4,315 in employees; 5,107 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
