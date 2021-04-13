After months of waiting for supplies to be delivered, Nickman’s Drug is set to begin vaccinating residents, using the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at three of their five locations in Fayette County.
Peter Kreckel, director of clinical services for the stores, said they wanted to procure the J&J vaccine because it requires only one dose. Not only does it make scheduling easier and allows for more people to get a vaccine, he said, but people do not need to worry about the potential of getting side effects twice.
The chain’s Lemont Furnace, Fairchance and Connellsville locations will administer the J&J vaccine, while locations in Hopwood and Masontown will administer the two-shot Modern vaccine.
The shots will be given by appointment only, and those can be scheduled on the company’s website, nickmans.com.
Now, said Kreckel, their main challenge is making sure people feel comfortable receiving the vaccines, and ensuring people understand they are both safe and important.
“The challenge for pharmacists is going to be encouraging people to get the vaccine that might by hesitant,” he said. “As more and more vaccine becomes available, how are we going to get it in the arms of more and more people? … It’s going to take some effort to get these people immunized who are a little bit more reluctant.”
Kreckel said he’s heard concerns from some who are hesitate to take any of the vaccines because they were developed quickly. He said the reason why development moved along quickly is simple:
“The government was confident enough in the manufacturers that they bought the vaccines, so there was no financial risk for the manufacturers to develop [the vaccines],” he said. “That’s what propelled it along.”
Kreckel said he believes the way vaccines were developed during the pandemic is going to change the way that we look at vaccines in the country moving forward. With the advanced technology available, he said, vaccines can be created and modified more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we’ve had a pandemic and at the same time as the pandemic, we developed the vaccine,” he said. “This is all unchartered.”
As of Monday, more than 6 million vaccines have been administered by Pennsylvania providers, and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.