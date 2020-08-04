After reporting a 24-case increase on Friday, Fayette County’s number of new COVID-19 cases have been in the single digits for the past three days.
The drop came as state officials said last week’s percent-positivity rate in Fayette was “concerning” because it is higher than the state’s overall rate.
State Department of Health data indicated there were nine new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 423. Of those, 406 are confirmed and 17 are probable. There have been four deaths from COVID-19 reported in Fayette, but no new deaths have been reported since April.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine asked Pennsylvanians to “renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework.”
Across the state, there have been 150,145 COVID-19 tests administered between July 28 and Aug. 3, according to the DOH. Of those, 5,891 were positive, according to the state agency.
Local DOH data updates reported between Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 423 cases (+9) 8,999 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 110 cases (+1); 2,867 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 773 cases (+9); 15,385 negative tests; 11 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,464 cases (+7); 29,968 negative tests; 46 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 8,442 cases (+132); 114,321 negative tests; 237 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 115,009 cases (+854); 1,156,520 negative tests; 7,232 deaths (+23)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 10 in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 28 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 21 facilities; 188 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 83 facilities; 922 cases in residents; 295 in employees; 177 deaths
Pennsylvania: 860 facilities; 19,694 cases in residents; 4,024 in employees; 4,922 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
To report violations related to mask-wearing or the July 15 targeted mitigation order, contact state or local police.
Log In
