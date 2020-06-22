State health officials reported 456 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on Monday.
None of the new cases were in Fayette, Greene or Washington counties, though each of the counties have seen some case growth recently.
In the past week, Fayette’s cases rose from 95 to 104; Greene’s from 30 to 35 and Washington’s from 156 to 168.
Westmoreland and Allegheny counties have seen larger jumps in cases over the past week. The former gained 54 cases, going from 492 to 546, while the latter gained 134 cases, going from 2,086 to 2,220.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported 6,426 deaths from COVID-19 across the state, with a 78% recovery rate for those who have been infected.
Levine said the state’s measured approach has been a model for careful reopening. As of this Friday, all but one of the state’s 67 counties will be in the green phase of reopening.
“However, the virus has not gone away,” Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.us.
