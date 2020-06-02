For the eighth straight day, Fayette County’s number of COVID-19 cases has stayed at 95, according to the state Department of Health.
Greene County, meanwhile, has stayed at 27 cases since the beginning of May.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are all set to move into the green phase of reopening on Friday.
Statewide there were 612 new positive cases reported, which brought the total to 72,894. The DOH reported that 5,667 people have died from the virus, and 67% have recovered.
In Washington County, which has 140 cases, a sixth death was reported Tuesday. Westmoreland County saw a two-case increase, bringing the county’s total to 451.
Since March, four people in Fayette County and 38 people in Westmoreland County have died from COVID-19.
For additional information, including county data, visit health.pa.gov.
