An additional 1,628 positive cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths were reported overnight in Pennsylvania, bringing the state's case total to 31,069 and the death toll to 836 on Saturday.
Fayette and Greene counties saw no overnight increase in positive COVID-19 cases, with counts remaining at 66 and 24 respectively.
A second death was reported in Washington County, where the number of cases increased by two to 79. Westmoreland and Allegheny counties both saw double digit case increases, the former by 31 to 280 cases and the latter by 62 to 1,009 cases.
An additional four deaths were reported in Allegheny, bringing the county total to 47, according to the state Department of Health.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, on Saturday, said the state is setting up a mass testing site in the eastern part of the state where the majority of the COVID-19 cases have been identified.
The testing will be done at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.
Levine said the state is aware that the number of positive cases has been undercounted.
On Friday, she reiterated that the curve is flattening, but said it is too soon to tell whether the state has reached its surge, which some models predicted would happen this week. Plans are in place to increase testing, and the state has received shipments of personal protective equipment for health care workers from the federal government. Hospitals in the hardest hit areas – in the eastern part of the state – are still able to keep up with demand for beds, life-saving equipment and protective equipment.
"We've seen some challenges in the southeast and the northeast, but nothing we can't handle," Levine said. "We are keeping up."
She also addressed guidance earlier this week to businesses, asking them to require customers wear masks.
"For businesses like grocery stores or pharmacies, etc., what we're asking is that if someone comes in without a mask, then to ask them to kindly go home and get a mask," she said. "But we're not asking state police to enforce this."
Gov. Tom Wolf, on Friday, outlined standards for a phased reopening of the state.
“We can’t be impulsive. We can’t be emotional. We need to follow the science,” he said, listing six standards for reopening.
n A data-driven approach to drive regional reopenings
n Guidance for employers, individuals and health care facilities to ensure accountability
n The availability of adequate personal protective equipment and testing
n Establishing monitoring and surveillance programs to let state officials quickly implement containment or mitigation plans if cases again surge
n Protections for vulnerable populations like visitor limitations to congregant care facilities or prisons
n Limitations on large non-work-related gatherings throughout the reopening process
Wolf acknowledged the sacrifices made, from non-essential business closures to the order requiring people to stay at home unless it was necessary to go out.
“No amount of imagination could have foreseen what I .. have asked of you in the last month,” he said.
On Saturday, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced it would begin accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, clergy or others in religious organizations and people without sufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment compensation.
Benefits can be paid for up to 39 weeks, and will not be less than $195 or more than $572, which is the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular unemployment compensation.
Those eligible for PUA benefits are also eligible for the extra $600 weekly benefits through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Additional information about what’s necessary to apply for PUA benefits and a link to apply online are available at www.uc.pa.gov.
For more information on COVID-19, including county-specific data, visit health.pa.gov.
