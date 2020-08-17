The lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania in more than a month was reported on Monday.
However, the state Department of Health noted, the 384 virus cases reported do not include any cases in Philadelphia County. DOH officials said the county experienced reporting delays, and will report two days’ worth of cases on Tuesday.
Of the 384 cases, 71 were in Allegheny County, four were in Fayette, and seven each were reported in Washington and Westmoreland counties.
No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday.
Also on Monday, state officials stressed the importance of supporting small businesses, noting the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Funding.
The funding includes $225 million earmarked for small businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Pennsylvania’s small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and over the past five months, they faced struggles and made incredible sacrifices to protect their communities,” said state Department of Community and Economic Development Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver. “Our minority-owned and historically disadvantaged businesses are more vulnerable to disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic, and through this program we took special care to ensure that funding went to our most at-risk businesses first. With time, and with strategic investments like the Small Business Assistance Grant Program, our businesses and our commonwealth will recover.”
The next round of funding is open through Aug. 28. Information on how to apply is available on DCED’s website.
Local DOH data updates reported between Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 628 cases (+4); 10,827 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 126 cases (no change); 3,232 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 910 cases (+7); 18,423 negative tests; 17 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,627 cases (+7); 33,934 negative tests; 48 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,504 cases (+71); 131,693 negative tests; 270 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 124,844 cases (+384); 1,342,475 negative tests; 7,468 deaths (no change)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 10 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 41 cases in residents; nine in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 193 cases in residents; 51 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 92 facilities; 1,093 cases in residents; 361 in employees; 204 deaths
Pennsylvania: 895 facilities; 20,413 cases in residents; 4,244 in employees; 5,059 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
