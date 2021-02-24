No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fayette, Washington or Greene counties Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 76 deaths reported across the state.
The DOH noted 30 additional cases of the virus in Fayette County, bringing its total to 10,369. Greene County reported 10 new cases and there were 33 new cases reported in Washington County.
Those were among the 2,786 cases reported across the state.
State health officials said more than 2 million first doses of vaccine had been administered through Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.