The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that a number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has shown a recent decline.
On Saturday, the state reported the trend in a 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has started to come down after peaking at 2,661 patients.
That number is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients May 3, 2020.
There are 2,012 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 436 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The state DOH announced over the weekend 3,986 new virus cases, taking the total since March 2020 to 1,173,664.
The PA Department of Health reported over the weekend there were no COVID-19 deaths in Fayette, Washington and Greene counties.
According to the PA Department of Health over the weekend, Washington County reported 79 new virus cases, taking the total to 17, 241. Greene County had five new cases added to its total of 3,185. Fayette County reported 60 new cases, bringing its total to 12,713.
