The state wants to begin testing every resident and employee of every nursing home and other long-term care living facilities that provide care to older adults.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday the goal is to test every resident and employee once a week.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the testing will be another way to help control the spread of COVID-19, which hits those over 65 harder.
“By testing every resident and every staff member in every nursing home, we will be able to pinpoint exactly who has COVID-19, who has been exposed but (has) no symptoms and cohort positive cases to prevent further spread. This effort will give us a clearer picture of the extent of outbreaks in nursing homes, and a head start at stopping them,” she said Tuesday.
In addition, nursing and personal care homes will also begin reporting deaths, cases and testing related to COVID-19 in the same manner that hospitals do, starting on Sunday. She said that information will be made available on the Department of Health website, health.pa.gov.
As restrictions are relaxed in areas, Levine said it’s important maintain social distancing to help reduce the chance of exposing a nursing or personal care home worker.
“We know that COVID-19 didn’t suddenly appear in a nursing home, and it had to be brought in by the staff by the people who care from our residents and nursing homes possibly someone who was asymptomatic at the time,” Levine said.
While only one nursing home has been identified as having three positive virus cases in Fayette County, many other counties have had the majority of there cases in long-term care facilities. Beaver County, which is the only Southwestern Pennsylvania county barred from partially reopening on Friday, has 493 total cases. Of those, 324 are in nursing or personal care home residents and 25 are in employees at those facilities — most at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
Seventy-one of Beaver County’s 78 deaths have been in nursing or personal care home residents or employees.
Also during a press call on Tuesday, Wolf was asked about his Monday address calling out officials in Pennsylvania who were reopening counties before permitted as “cowardly.”
The comment brought on a backlash from some state legislators, including Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, who posted on his Facebook page a rebuttal of Wolf’s statement.
“We are two months into your disaster declaration and at this point I’d like you to give me one reason why you still need to be making unilateral decisions and bypassing the legislative process?” Warner wrote. “I think it is well beyond the time that this General Assembly runs the resolution that removes your power and restores it rightfully back to the people of this great commonwealth.”
But Wolf insisted he wasn’t infringing on liberties and said his statements on Monday were to illustrate that everyone is at war with COVID-19.
“We’re all fighting a common enemy, and the common enemy isn’t the commonwealth, not me, not Donald Trump, not the Assembly, it’s the virus,” Wolf said.
If the state had done nothing in response to COVID-19, Wolf said, the health care system would have been overwhelmed and more deaths would have been recorded. He said officials are taking the same measured approach to reopening the counties as it did with closing them.
“We’re trying to keep people safe; I think that’s something everyone in Pennsylvania should rally around, including politicians,” Wolf said, adding that politicians not doing so are doing a disservice to their constituents.
Wolf also addressed comments made by Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, who said the department will develop a framework for plans that school districts can use to keep students, staff and the community safe.
Wolf was asked when he expects that framework to be released, but said he doesn’t know the plan Rivera has for releasing those guidelines.
“I think the hope is that the regular season of when schools were meant to be open, that they do so on time,” Wolf said.
The DOH reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state total to 57,991.
Fayette and Greene county case numbers stayed the same at 85 and 27, respectively.
Fayette has reported one new case since May 5, while Greene has reported one new case since May 1.
Other area counties saw a slight rise in cases: Washington from 124 to 126; Westmoreland from 418 to 419 and Allegheny from 1,511 to 1,526.
Across the state, 3,806 people have died from the virus.
For additional information on COVID-19, including county-specific data, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.