The director of Fayette County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that officials’ best estimate is that the coronavirus will hit its peak in in the county by the end of next week.
Roy Shipley, speaking during a tele-townhall hosted by state Sen. Pat Stefano, said the data they’ve been following led him to that estimate.
“I hope that's good information that we're following, and that's what we're looking forward to today,” Shipley said.
Dr. Stephen Hoffmann, the vice president of clinical programs with WVU Medicine, said during the call that while he couldn’t speak to Fayette County specifically, it seemed as though West Virginia and Pennsylvania were tracking similarly with cases. He estimated the statewide peak would occur within 10 to 14 days. He stressed, however, that even after the peak hits, COVID-19 won’t just go away.
While Fayette County has had one virus-related death, the overall number of cases has remained low compared to other nearby counties.
The county reported its first positive case on March 22, and as of Wednesday had 35 total cases.
“We're certainly in some unprecedented times,” said Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, adding that the last pandemic was the Spanish Flu in 1918. “Fortunately, COVID-19 is not as deadly, but is still casting a wide net of misery and harm.”
Panelists on the call fielded calls from those who participated, including one from a woman who asked how long an asymptomatic person can carry the virus and spread it to others without knowing it.
Hoffmann said there's still a lot of uncertainty about the virus, but, in general, the moment someone contracts the virus, they can be asymptomatic for up to seven days before developing symptoms.
“The question of how long you can be infectious is really unclear,” Hoffmann said.
Some listeners also asked questions about filing for unemployment, noting they could not through to do so on the telephone.
“They're running way behind,” Stefano said, adding the best way to file a claim is online at uc.pa.gov or send an e-mail to uchelp@pa.gov. “The system was never designed for this much volume.”
Another question came from the owner of a small car dealership, asking Stefano if there's anything he can do to start selling vehicles after being shut down for three weeks as part of Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close non-life-sustaining businesses.
Stefano said if someone is in a vehicle accident and the repair costs are more than the vehicle's worth, the vehicle's owner is in a bad situation. The senator said he is working with dealerships and through the Pennsylvania Automotive Association to draft a letter asking Wolf to reconsider the order to close car dealerships.
“We're going to lobby very hard for limited sales, online sales and remote delivery,” Stefano said.
