Officials announce closing of Carmichaels pool, day camp

Greene County officials have canceled the modified day camp offered at Wana B Park in Carmichaels, and the borough’s swimming pool has closed for the remainder of the season due to low attendance.
Commissioner Mike Belding said a lack of staff also factored into the pool closure and camp cancelation.
Belding said attendance at the Greene STAR (Summer Time Arts and Recreation) program at the day camp’s Carmichaels location “has been as low as zero children for some days, and even at the highest attendance rate does not justify keeping the camp open.”
The camp was free for youths to attend; however, if families purchased pool passes for use with the day camp, they can receive a refund for that purchase.
Belding added that since opening the Waynesburg and Carmichaels pools this summer, the county has continually struggled to maintain an adequate number of available lifeguards to keep both open.
“With the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the county, new guidance from (Gov. Tom Wolf’s office) increasing requirements of masking and maintaining social distancing has become impossible to maintain staff requirements at both swimming pools,” Belding said.
Swim lessons have been discontinued because of those requirements, and the Carmichaels pool will remain closed until next season. The Waynesburg Water Park continues to remain open.
Refunds are available for swim lessons and pool passes. For individuals who purchased Carmichaels’ pool passes, all passes, no matter the color or timeframe, will be honored at Waynesburg Water Park without restrictions, Belding said.
“You may come anytime, with any valid pass to swim at Waynesburg Water Park,” Belding said.
County Recreation Director Bret Moore dispelled a rumor that lifeguards at the Carmichaels pool had tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was simply a matter of a staff shortage caused by several different potential factors, including staff members going on vacation and going into self-quarantine when they return, accepting other jobs and preparing for school in the fall, for example,” Moore said.
Belding said it is a state Department of Health order that employees who leave for vacation and visit beaches or other “hot spots” for potential exposure to COVID-19 are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return or test negative two times over the course of a week, which was the case for multiple lifeguards who were staffed at both pools.
“But to my knowledge, no lifeguards had tested positive for COVID-19,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, the modified version of the county day camp is still being offered at Lions Club Park in Waynesburg Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 7. Camp begins each day at 9 a.m. and attendees are having their temperatures checked with a no-Touch thermometer before entering the camp daily.
All program participants must pre-register for camp.
Moore said the day camp is following all mandated state and CDC safety and social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.