Ohiopyle State Park has seen a rise in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said the influx hasn’t caused a problem with social distancing.
“People are really anxious to get out, and parks are a great place to be,” said park manager Ken Bisbee. “We just ask them to be aware of their surroundings, stay safe and be courteous.”
Park visitors increased by 114% in March, 126% in April and 130% in May, he said. Visitors are asked to wear a mask in buildings and on shuttles and stay 6 feet apart from others.
Memorial Day weekend was their “first big weekend,” he said, and he went out to check whether people were social distancing. He said the parking lot near the natural waterslides was completely full, and people were waiting in their cars for a parking spot. He walked to the waterslides, expecting to find people congregated, and only saw four people. He noted that even if parking lots are full, it is easy for people to be widely dispersed in the state park.
“Our general observation is that people are social distancing,” he said.
He said officials have noticed people congregating in some areas, especially near the bridge at the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail and at Cucumber Falls, which has a small observation area.
Officials put up signs reminding visitors to social distance. Park offices were closed during the red phase, which meant people could visit the park but restrooms and other public areas were closed. He said they did not have a major problem with trash, but officials picked up debris before the region entered the yellow phase.
Group cabin camps throughout Pennsylvania will remain closed through the end of 2020.
“It’s always a good healthy spot for recreation,” Bisbee said of the state park. “Get outside. Get out fresh air. It’s always a great thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.