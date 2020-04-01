One death from COVID-19 was reported in Fayette County on Wednesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to the entire state.
The order asks all Pennsylvanians to leave their homes only when necessary, and will remain in effect through April 30.
“Some of you might think that a month is too long to go without seeing your friends and family,” Wolf said, “but if we don’t do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some people you will never see again.”
His announcement came as an additional 11 deaths and a total of 5,805 positive cases of the virus were reported in the state. The latter was an increase of nearly 1,000 cases from Tuesday.
“Seventy-four people in Pennsylvania have already lost their lives to COVID-19, and it’s up to us to decide if we’re going to let that number skyrocket,” Wolf said.
Uniontown Hospital Community Relations Director Josh Krysak said the county’s first death is a “sobering reminder of the significance of our actions, and the severity of the battle we are facing.”
“We have been preparing at the hospital, every day, every hour, to meet the needs of our community and to handle and care for patients should a surge result from the spread of COVID-19,” Krysak said. “We want the community to know that we will be here for them through this, and also to take all of the warnings and precautions to heart.”
Last week, the hospital set up off-site testing in the parking lot of the former Kmart in South Union Township, and has set up a triage trailer at its emergency department to handle patients who may need to report to the facility for emergent care related to the virus.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said 286 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers, and 200 are spread through 92 nursing homes statewide.
Locally, Fayette County’s case count was at 14.
Laurel Highlands Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said two district employees, both assigned to Hutchinson Elementary, had tested positive for COVID-19. One of the positive tests was reported on Friday, the other Wednesday.
Wallace said both experienced flu-like symptoms and fatigue. One was hospitalized for one day, and the other is in home quarantine. He noted neither employee had been to district buildings or nor participated in district initiatives since March 20, the believed onset date of the virus.
Across the area, the DOH reported Greene County’s number of positive cases at nine. Washington County reported two additional cases, bringing its total to 35, while Westmoreland County saw its total rise by 11 to 72 cases. Allegheny County’s totals rose from 325 to 356.
Wolf said enforcement efforts are currently focused on ensuring nonlife-sustaining businesses are closed, and he does not have plans to ask police to begin enforcing stay-at-home orders.
He said he believed the state’s residents know staying at home is “the right thing to do” and anticipated they would comply with the order.
Wolf also addressed questions about delays in the ability to make timely unemployment compensation claims. He said the system has been “overwhelmed” with nearly 1 million claims since March 15.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re turning things around as quickly and efficiently as possible,” he said.
He also addressed the closure of state liquor stores, mandated last month as a mitigation effort. While he said the physical stores will remain open, Wolf said he reinstated online liquor sales.
For more information on the state’s case totals and other data, visit health.pa.gov.
