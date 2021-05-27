The parents of a one-year-old child decided to skip the normal “cake smash” birthday party and make a Taco Bell run instead.
Ashley Null of Fairchance said her son, Maverick, was robbed of many firsts in his first year of life.
Even before Maverick’s birth on May 16, 2020, Null’s baby shower was canceled last minute in March. It was scheduled the same weekend that the pandemic shutdowns were put into place.
“Our birth and hospital stay was not like we planned as we could not have any visitors or guests,” Null said.
She and her husband Josh had to cancel what’s known as a “Fresh 48” photo shoot where a photographer comes to the hospital to take photos of Maverick’s first 48 hours of life, too.
The couple couldn’t schedule newborn pictures or milestone pictures and even holidays were different for little Maverick as he couldn’t see Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, or even visit family.
“So, because of all of this, I knew that I wanted to do something different to commemorate his first birthday,” Null said.
She started brainstorming ideas with her friend, Laura Daniels, who also owns LaLaYeags Photography LLC in Uniontown, and that’s when the “Taco” bell struck.
The food items at Taco Bell has always been a guilty pleasure for Null, but those cravings intensified during her pregnancy, and her love of the fast-food restaurant was passed down to her son.
“Maverick loves Taco Bell,” she said, adding once they started putting Maverick on solid foods, they gave him some taco meat to try and he really enjoyed it. ”He absolutely loves his fruits, veggies and proteins, but just like his mama, he loves a good treat day every once in awhile.”
During her brainstorming sessions with Daniels, Null said she first thought about different items from Taco Bell and then discussed the possibility of having the photo shoot in the grassy area in front of Taco Bell in Uniontown. Finally, they wondered if they could have the photo shoot inside Taco Bell.
“I never thought we’d get a chance to do the shoot,” Null said. “I thought for sure with the pandemic and restaurants and stores having to close frequently, we wouldn’t get permission to do the shoot.”
To their surprise, they were told they could.
In the beginning of May, they went to the Uniontown Taco Bell where they were allowed to place a couple of tables beside the windows near the drive thru.
Because Maverick is a “pandemic baby” without much exposure to the outside world, Null said he gets distracted and shy when out of the house. He was a little difficult during the photo shoot, she said.
“Laura worked her magic though and got some amazing shots,” Null said. “She also went above and beyond to set up the cutest background and props and really brought our vision to life.”
During the shoot, Null said there were no customers in the restaurant for the first half, but then customers came in near the end, and they thought the whole thing was very cute.
When the Nulls posted the photos of Maverick online, they had nothing but positive feedback of the unique and fun way to celebrate his first birthday.
“With everything going on in the world right now, I love any chance to be able to bring a little bit of light and positivity to everyone,” Null said, adding if her and her husband would have another child, they’ll likely do something as creative again. “We do parties and events pretty big in our family, so we will definitely be taking the extra steps with them as well.”
