Revenue for the state’s casino-type games offered online increased by 24.5% between February and March, according to the state Gaming Control Board.
Not surprisingly, casinos, closed last month as part of early COVID-19 mitigation efforts, saw overall revenue for March at $153 million, a 51% drop from the $316 million brought in during March 2019.
Locally, Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Fayette County saw a 45.6% drop in total revenue, from $2.7 million in March 2019 to $1.4 million last month.
The Farmington casino’s table game revenue dropped by 33.75% and its slot revenue dropped by 47% over March numbers from 2019.
The Meadows Casino saw an even steeper total revenue drop – 56.5% -- from $22.8 million to $9.9 million.
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh experienced a 58.4% total revenue drop, according the GCB.
