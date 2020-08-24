PA CareerLink locations in Fayette and Westmoreland counties are expanding the virtual services provided to jobseekers and employers, and will be offering limited on-site services by appointment only.
Virtual services have been provided for jobseekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While customers are encouraged to continue using virtual services, appointments for on-site services are available to allow customers to copy or fax documents for unemployment compensation, complete paperwork for Workforce Innovation program, provide an on-site educational assessment and for use of the resource room for job searching activities.
Courtesy telephones to call about unemployment compensation will not be available for use.
Virtual services include adult education classes, employer services, career counseling, eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service, job search assistance, on-the-job training programs, resume assistance, workshops and youth programming and work readiness.
Those who make in-person appointments much follow social distancing and other mitigation recommendations.
To schedule an appointment for limited or for all other information, contact the Fayette County PA CareerLink office in Lemont Furnace at 724-434-5627. Other offices are in New Kensington and Youngwood in Westmoreland County.
