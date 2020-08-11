A Northampton County company is developing a rapid, self-administered antigen test to detect active COVID-19 infection in minutes.
“Essentially, it’s a lab on a swab,” said Dr. Stephen Tang, president and CEO of OraSure Technologies.
The company, which will expand its workforce by 177 people to manufacture the tests, received a $531,000 grant from the state and $531,000 in job creation tax credits.
There are currently two antigen tests on the market, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday, but both require labs to process them.
Tang said the OraSure antigen test being developed would deliver results to the patient directly, without the need for a lab. He said the company hopes to gain FDA approval to make the test available for purchase in drug stores.
The company is also developing an antibody test to detect whether someone was previously infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf said the antigen test will help state residents get a quick, accurate determination about whether they are infected. The majority of tests used now are called PCR tests, and require a nasal swab. Those must be sent off to a lab for testing, and receiving results can take several days. Wolf said other states that are virus hotspots are being prioritized for getting the PCR test results, “which I understand, but that means that we’re paying the price here in Pennsylvania in our efforts to mitigate the virus.”
Tang said he is hopeful the tests will be ready to roll out by the end of the year.
“Our test could profoundly help settings like nursing homes, but also they could help school systems, employers, prisons – anywhere where it’s very hard to access and get people into testing quickly,” Tang said.
“This would be a game changer,” Levine said.
If rapid testing becomes available, Wolf said, that could also mean eased restrictions for gatherings, bars and restaurants.
Right now, however, he said he is not thinking of allowing additional patrons in bars and restaurants. Last month, Wolf reduced the capacity of those entities from 50% to 25%, and said bars that do not serve food cannot operate.
On Monday, the state Departments of Health and Education issued guidance for school districts which classify counties as low, moderate or substantial risk for conducting classes. The classification relies on the number of virus cases per 100,000 residents and the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests. The numbers used for those classifications are updated weekly by the DOH.
Asked if restaurants and bars could potentially use the same guidance, Wolf said his administration has “an open mind,” but differentiates between schooling children and having people go out to dinner.
“We need to make sure they get an education, so that’s our first priority … and all these other things maybe are not quite as important as that, in my mind,” Wolf said.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 562 cases (+61) 9,920 negative tests; six deaths (+6)
Greene County: 117 cases (+1); 3,042 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 862 cases (+7); 17,138 negative tests; 13 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,555 cases (+2); 32,367 negative tests; 47 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 9,008 cases (+76); 123,466 negative tests; 254 deaths (+7)
Pennsylvania: 120,281 cases (+828); 1,255,313 negative tests; 7,352 deaths (+35)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 35 cases in residents; eight in employees; three deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 190 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 88 facilities; 1,010 cases in residents; 345 in employees; 188 deaths
Pennsylvania: 883 facilities; 20,086 cases in residents; 4,166 in employees; 4,983 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
