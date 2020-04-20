Pennsylvania became one of the first states to begin taking unemployment claims over the weekend through a federal program that expands unemployment eligibility.
The state Department of Labor & Industry received 37,600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits claims on Saturday, the first day they were accepting them. Claims can be made at pua.benefits.uc.pa.gov. PUA benefits are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It extends eligibility to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, clergy and people with insufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment.
State Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said during a Monday afternoon press conference there have been some glitches with the system, but they decided to launch early so that people who are waiting for benefits can apply as quickly as possible and so the department can quickly identify any issues.
“We are pretty well ahead of the pack when it comes to this,” he said.
Oleksiak said only 11 states have started taking PUA claims.
Susan Dickinson, director of the unemployment compensation office, described the new PUA system as “a game changer.” Unlike regular unemployment benefits, claimants do not need a pin and can simply log in online and file weekly claims.
Claims will be backdated to the date a person was first unemployed, Dickinson said.
Statewide, the department has received 1,525,458 claims since March 15. They received nearly 200,000 new claims last week, according to data from the Office of Unemployment Compensation.
The office has caught up with issuing pin numbers for benefits, which typically take seven to 10 days before they are received. Dickinson said if anyone has filed for unemployment and has not received a pin number, wait for two weeks before requesting a new pin because once a new pin is requested, the old pin becomes invalid. A new tab was created under the “Contact Us” portion of the unemployment website at www.uc.pa.gov for requesting a pin number.
Officials repeated statements that they are working through a backlog of requests and working to shorten wait times for phone calls and address any errors with people who were eligible for unemployment and have not received it. Additional staffers were hired to address those issues.
“I can assure you we are doing all we can to respond quickly to the needs of our citizens,” Oleksiak said. “We take this personally. We really want to do the right thing for our citizens.”
