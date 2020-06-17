While COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are on the decline, the governor and secretary of health continued to urge safe practices.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that Pennsylvania has not had any significant increases in cases, unlike several other states, because its residents have done an “excellent job” of balancing opening businesses while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
“It’s not an either/or situation,” Wolf said. “There’s a middle ground that allows us to open businesses while cutting down the spread of COVID-19.”
Three new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases brought Fayette County to 98 cases, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
Five of the county’s cases are listed as probable, while 93 have been confirmed.
No new cases were reported in Greene County, while Washington County’s count rose from 156 to 158, and Westmoreland County’s rose from 493 to 498.
Statewide, 335 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 79,818. Of those, 75% have recovered, and 6,319 have died, according to DOH data.
Although Pennsylvania is on a downward trend with new cases, neither Wolf nor state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the virus will not be gone, and everyone must remain vigilant.
They also said that they will be studying data from all counties to determine not only to see when they can move to another phase, but also to see when the counties could even move beyond the green phase. Fayette and the surrounding counties are all in the green phase of reopening.
When asked if any counties could go back to yellow or red phases if there is a spike in cases, Wolf said if the spike were to happen, the response from the state would be different compared when cases started to emerge three months prior.
“We didn’t have a lot of testing, we didn’t have a lot of protective equipment, we were concerned that the health care systems would be overwhelmed,” Wolf said, adding that there’s more contact tracing efforts and an abundance of ventilators and protective masks. “We don’t have that now.”
For more information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
