When COVID-19 first started to spread in Pennsylvania back in March, there were a higher number of cases among residents ages 19 to 49.
Then, it spread to those 65 and older – the age demographic most at risk, said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
“This pattern is now repeating,” she said Monday. “Our experience from the beginning of the pandemic shows that the first cases rise in those younger individuals … then COVID-19 spread quickly to the community, impacting congregate settings like nursing homes, where most of the most serious illnesses and deaths have occurred.”
Levine said the same pattern has played out in other states, too, issuing a warning to Pennsylvanians to keep up mitigation efforts like masking and social distancing.
“If you are in a situation where you are considering whether or not you need a mask and you’re thinking about it, then the answer is yes, wear a mask,” she said.
Should someone go into a store where few people have them on, or into a restaurant where people feel too close, the solution is simple, Levine said: “Make the choice to leave.”
Consider, too, those you chose to be around, and whether they are appropriately altering their lifestyle to remain safe, she said.
“As much as our efforts are about laws and mandates and requirements, they’re actually mostly about your choices in Pennsylvania. We’re all in the green phase - we’ve been able to return to work. But our actions as a community will continue to impact whether we can stay at work,” Levine said.
She also addressed talk from last week that enhanced mitigation efforts would be put into place in Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and other area counties, potentially again restricting dining and bar services.
“We did have a phone call with county commissioners to update them on their case counts, and to discuss targeted mitigation measures that we were considering, but in the end, looking at the data and considering and discussing things with the governor’s office … we decided to hold (off),” Levine said.
Fayette County was not among those noted for potential changes to dining and bars.
Levine called the discussion between state and county officials “robust,” but said it did not influence the decision to hold off on enhanced mitigation measures.
Local DOH data changes between Friday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 202 cases (+24); 6,219 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 70 cases (+9); 1,689 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 454 cases (+44); 10,815 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,010 cases (+58); 22,322 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 5,033 cases (+486); 74,752 negative tests; 197 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 95,742 cases (+1,866); 835,732 negative tests; 6,911 deaths (+31)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; 10 cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 47 in employees
Allegheny County: 53 facilities; 582 cases in residents; 190 in employees
Pennsylvania: 750 facilities; 18,279 cases in residents; 3,481 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
