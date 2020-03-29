An additional 643 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania on Sunday, as were four more deaths related to the virus.
The increase brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,394 and the number of deaths to 38, according to the state Department of Health.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said about 10.4% of those who have tested positive have required hospitalization.
Locally, Fayette and Greene counties saw no increase in positive test numbers, remaining at 10 and six cases respectively.
Washington County saw a one-case increase to 24 and Westmoreland County’s cases increased from 41 to 47.
Allegheny County confirmed 46 new cases, bringing the total there to 265 cases.
The latter three counties are subject to stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The orders do not preclude people from leaving their homes, but do ask residents to refrain from unnecessary trips.
Wolf, on Sunday, announced he had requested a major disaster declaration for the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The declaration will provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said. “I am calling on the president and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”
The request for a major disaster declaration would provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation for disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and statewide hazard mitigation.
COVID-19 has now been detected in 58 of the state’s 67 counties, according to the DOH.
