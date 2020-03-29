Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.